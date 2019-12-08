Zardari undergoes medical check-up at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: A new medical board constituted to examine former president Asif Ali Zardari has started its work, carrying as MRI test of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader was carried out on Saturday.

According to PIMS spokesperson, the board headed by Dr Mazhar Badshah carried out the check-up of the former president.

It may be noted that the medical board was formed on the directions of the Islamabad High Court and the court has sought his medical report on December 11. Zardari is already suffering from heart problems, sugar, and other diseases.

The PPP leader, who was arrested in June this year for his alleged role in a multi-billion rupees money laundering case, moved the court on Dec 3 over a month after the former premier Nawaz Sharif was given similar relief.

Currently, under treatment at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad, Zardari moved the petition through his lawyer and nominated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Islamabad Accountability Court-II as respondents.

According to the petition, Zardari has been suffering from multiple diseases — like diabetes, cervical lumbar and spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception. The petition also noted that Zardari is a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

The petition, while claiming that the former president is being victimised due to political reasons and has been wrongly implicated in false and fabricated cases, requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail on medical grounds in Park Lane reference which is connected with the money laundering case.