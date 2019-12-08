Lahore grabs most polluted city in world title again

LAHORE: Dense smog once again engulfed the provincial capital on Sunday, turning the city into the world’s most polluted for the third time this year.

According to the MET department, Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 400 collectively on Sunday at several points of the metropolis.

The Punjab Assembly area remained the most polluted area with an AQI of 594, in Gulberg, the AQI was recorded as 591 while the AQI in the vicinity of Mian Mir Sahib Darbar was recorded at an alarming 571.

Due to the prevailing pollution situation, flu, asthma, cough and breathing problems are being reported in the city and its adjacent areas in high numbers with the poor suffering the most.

On the other hand, the MET department informed that no change is expected in the weather in the coming few days and advised citizens to prepare for cold and dry weather along with carrying masks at all times to fight the pollution.

Earlier on November 23, local authorities had suggested a proposal to generate artificial rainfall in Lahore to overcome hazardous levels of smog which has engulfed the city and other parts of the province.

The idea was floated by Lahore Commissioner Bilal Lodhi, who had sent a summary to the government advising to generate artificial rainfall to scale down “lethal levels of smog.”

According to the summary, the cost of this project is estimated at Rs350 million.

The Lahore commissioner told media that the government has approached China, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to purchase the cloud seeding technology which is required for the project.