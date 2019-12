Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to build three hundred and thirty-nine-kilometer long Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan motorway to boost the trade and economic activities in the province.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on merged tribal districts Ajmal Khan Wazir said that it is the mega project for Southern district to remove backwardness and bring prosperity in these areas.

He said tribal areas will also be interlinked through state of the art communication system.