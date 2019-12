Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said the government has planned to establish universities at the district level across the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that initially eight universities are being opened in districts of Mianwali, Murree, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Layyah and two universities at Rawalpindi.

The Minister said that the project would bring an educational revolution in the province.