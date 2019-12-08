PML-N London moot was gathering of ‘absconders’, says govt

–PM’s aide says nation is waiting for Shehbaz to respond to govt’s 18 questions, tells PML-N to stop diverting public’s attention

–Says govt fully aware of problems being faced by public, taking necessary measures to control inflation

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the recent gathering of its leaders in London, saying that all “absconders” had gathered to discuss legislative matters.

In a statement, she said that it was ironic that among the PML-N leaders gathered in London for consultations on legislative matters were those who were wanted by the law. The entire PML-N has gathered at the “residence of absconders”, she added.

Firdous also said that it was the right of every prisoner to get medical treatment but it was also the right and obligation of the law to hold violators accountable.

Later, addressing a press conference, the special assistant said that the entire nation was still waiting for the answers of 18 questions asked by the government from PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

She said that instead of responding to the money laundering allegations, PML-N spokespersons are trying to divert public attention by unduly criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

To a question about the petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL), she said that Maryam has not approached the government. “The court would decide the matter under law and constitution,” she added.

Firdous said that PML-N spokespersons want to evaluate the one-year performance of the incumbent government, but they were not talking about those who remained in power generation after generation, plundered the national wealth and put the national economy on a ventilator.

She said that the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the general public and necessary measures are being taken to control the price-hike.

Referring to the recently launched ‘Youth Entrepreneur Scheme’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said under the programme, the youth would be given business loans to make them self-reliant and useful members of the society.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Saturday, the PML-N leadership had held an important meeting in London to discuss the parliamentary and political developments in the country, especially in the wake of pending legislation on the army chief’s tenure and the appointment of members and chief of ECP.

The meeting chaired by PML-N President Shehbaz was attended by senior leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanvir, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Asif had said that the PML-N chief was briefed on parliamentary issues.

“His guidance on these issues was sought,” Asif had said, adding that the next strategy will be formulated upon their return to Pakistan.

“The issue of the army chief’s extension cannot be commented upon until the issuance of the detailed judgement,” he had added.

The PML-N leader had said that his party favoured in-house change in case snap polls were to take place. “We do not want to perpetuate the change but the in-house change is for the sake of holding new elections,” he had added.

Asif had said that the £190 million settlement by the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz was not discussed during the meeting.

The PML-N meeting had also decided to hold a protest against the government on Sunday.

In a brief conversation with reporters, Shehbaz had said that Islamabad was being governed through voodoo spells.

The PML-N leaders had later met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Avenfield Apartments after their meeting at the Maroush Gardens.