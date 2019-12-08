Gen Bajwa visits Data Darbar

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, better known as Data Sahib in Lahore, and offered prayers and fateha.

The army chief offered prayers and fateha, and the custodian of the shrine presented him with a shawl from the shrine as a token of respect. COAS Bajwa also laid traditional chador on the grave of the Sufi saint.

On November 28, the Supreme Court (SC), in its ruling, stated that General Bajwa will remain the COAS for another six months, during which the parliament will legislate on the extension/reappointment of an army chief.