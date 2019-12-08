Firdous reviews performance of official media organizations in Punjab

A high-level meeting was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, to review the performance of the official media organizations in the province.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan issued directives to the PTV, APP and the PBC (Radio Pakistan) to work with full coordination and synchronization and project a soft image of the PTI government before the people.

She advised them to highlight the agenda of progress of the PTI.

She said that the social media plays a role of a bridge between the government and the masses, and the today’s rapidly changing world has multiplied its importance.

She advised the social media team of the Punjab Government to use the feedback of the public on social media as an indicator of the service delivery after its impartial analysis.

She directed the official media to fully utilize social media for good governance.

Speaking on the occasion, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the Punjab Advisory Council will be constituted for the management of the media and communication.

He said that he will start holding weekly meeting with the minister of a particular department and discuss with him the so-far progress on the development projects.

He said that social media convention will be held in future.