CITY NOTES: Crimes do not pay (but some do)

It was a violent past few days. Misri Shah is known for violent crime, but even it must have been shocked by the killing of two twins Faizan and Rehman Sadiq in a clash between two gangs of drug pushers. The deceased had several cases registered against them, it seems.

Tasleem had three murder cases registered against him, but that did not stop him being murdered seven years ago, in Sialkot. Nauman was accused of the murder, and duly convicted by the Sialkot Sessions Court, but he was released by the Lahore High Court (LHC) which overturned his conviction for want of evidence. But Tasleem’s mother Perveen was apparently not convinced, and had three accomplices kill him when he came back to Pakistan from Dubai, where he had gone after the LHC sprung him.

Across the border, the violence has been against women. A vet was assaulted in Shadnagar, which is a town about 50 km from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, and then killed. Protests led to the arrest of three men, who were killed in police custody. The police have been showered with flower petals by a crowd with apparently the same faith in the court system as Tasleem’s mother Parveen.

In another case in India, this time in Lucknow, a rape victim who had gone there to attend her case, found herself doused with petrol by four men, and then burned. She made to the hospital burnt, and said that her accused rapist was among perpetrators. Then she died. So that would make it what the lawyers call a dying declaration, which is supposed to carry more weight than normal eyewitness evidence, on the assumption that someone about to die would not very well lie. Of course, Macaulay, who drafted the Indian Penal Code back in 1860, did not know the propensity of Indians to hold so grimly to enmity that dying men would swear that enemy X had pulled the trigger so fatefully, when X was in some different place at the time.

Of course, the dying man may have not said any such thing, being too busy imploring the Almighty to forgive him for a misspent life. But if a lawyer expressed the wish that he had made such a statement, and if a policeman said he could produce such a statement (for a consideration, of course) and swear to its authenticity till he was blue in the face, then it would appear as if by magic. We are not dealing with such a dying declaration out there in Lucknow, and we are merely surprised that all this could have happened with a real live Swami as CM, Swami Adityanath. Of course, he is too busy changing Muslim place-names, or demolishing mosques.

Well, Usman Buzdar may not be a swami, but the new Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan is portraying him as a vey holy man, one who has saved Rs500 billion so far, has recovered 900,000 kanals of land. He did not mention how Buzdar flies around at night, with a cape over his shalwar qameez, fighting crime.

Chohan is back presumably because Imran forgave him his remarks about Hindus which lost him the job the first time. But his successor, Mian Aslam Iqbal, does not seem to have thrown enough doubt on Nawaz Sharif’s illness. So Chohan has been able to make a comeback. After all, he was not accused of corruption, was he?

Imran and other members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were no doubt impressed by Chohan, but the real sharpening of the teeth came with the news that real-estate tycoon Malik Riaz had paid the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 milllion, and it had paid that money to the Supreme Court (SC). Now if SC pays over that money to the government that means more money for development right?

Not really. It just means that the repayments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be a little easier. That seems like something desirable, but there are a lot of people wondering why nobody is asking how Malik Riaz got the money out of the country in the first place, with nobody noticing. Imran is also upset over the involvement of Hassan Nawaz in the whole matter. After all, his sons are also in the UK, but catch their names cropping up in any multimillion pound deals. Still, Malik Riaz has impressed. It’s not everyone who can fling around £190, let alone £190 million.