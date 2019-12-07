PPP focusing on infrastructure development to combat economic crisis: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday inaugurated seven mega development projects in the port city.

“The Sindh government is focusing on infrastructure development to fight the economic and governance crises,” he said while addressing the ceremony.

Bilawal said that 10 million jobs will have to be provided across the country to combat the economic crisis.

“Provision of jobs is a tradition of PPP and people will get jobs with the launch of these seven mega projects,” he said, adding that the incumbent federal government is causing unemployment across the country.

The PPP chief said that the federal government facilitated billionaires with tax amnesty scheme whereas PPP launched the revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the poor.

He went on to say that the ‘selected’ and incompetent government cannot alleviate the problems of people. “The country has plunged into the tsunami of inflation, while small businessmen are stuck into the storm of taxes,” he added.

Bilawal said that the bureaucracy is suffering at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the country.

The PPP chief said that Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi road, Shaheed-e-Millat road and Sunset Boulevard flyover were completed in a record five months. He added that timely completion of all three projects was evidence of the hard work done by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team.