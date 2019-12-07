London calling: Maryam moves LHC for permission to travel to UK

–PML-N VP says she wants to be with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif as he needs to be ‘closely monitored’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and requested that her name be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) so she could visit her ailing father in London.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi issued notices to the federal government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Immigration and Passport Authority and asked them to appear before it on Dec 9.

In the petition, Maryam expressed concern over her father, Nawaz Sharif’s health and requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so she could go to London and take care of him.

Maryam claimed that she was under a lot of stress these days as she was unable to care for her father at a time when he needed to be closely monitored.

She asked for her passport to be returned to her from the deputy registrar judiciary.

In the petition, Maryam stated that Nawaz had not been well ever since her mother had died. The PML-N leader claimed that she had been her father’s primary caregiver since then.

Maryam also challenged the legality of her name being placed on the no-fly list by claiming that her version had not been heard and asked the court to remove her name from the ECL till the final verdict in her case is announced.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in London where he is undergoing treatment. His health deteriorated a couple of months ago due to complications of the heart, kidney, lungs and a low platelet count.

Upon petition, the LHC had directed the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the ECL so he could fly abroad for medical treatment.

The PML-N leader’s name along with her father Nawaz Sharif’s was placed on the no-fly list last year, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference. Acting upon the court’s orders, the PTI-led government had removed Nawaz’s name from the ECL.