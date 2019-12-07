KP Govt expedites work on Chapari Darkhel dam in tribal district Kuram

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

hyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has expedited work on Chapari Darkhel dam in tribal district Kuram.

A spokesman of Provincial Energy and Power Department told our Peshawar correspondent that the ten point five megawatt hydel power project would be completed with an estimated cost of four point four billion rupees in three years.

More than eight hundred million rupees revenue would be generated from the project every year besides benefiting three thousand households.

Similarly, the government has also started work on thirteen mini solar grids in tribal districts to provide uninterrupted power supply to commercial and industrial consumers.