IAEA commends nuclear security measures taken by Pakistan

KARACHI: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Pakistan’s nuclear security measures.

IAEA’s Nuclear Security Division Head Abdul Aziz Raja Adnan, during his visit to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant, said that measures adopted by Pakistan were consistent with the IAEA’s recommendations.

Raja Adnan also met Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Chairman Zaheer Ayub Baig and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem.

The delegation was visiting Pakistan to further strengthen ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the nuclear watchdog.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has undertaken a range of measures to strengthen nuclear security.

He said Pakistan has been actively participating and contributing in IAEA’s efforts to promote nuclear security.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and to inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

The IAEA serves as an intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical co-operation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology and nuclear power worldwide. The programs of the IAEA encourage the development of peaceful applications of nuclear energy, science and technology, provide international safeguards against misuse of nuclear technology and nuclear materials, and promote nuclear safety (including radiation protection) while maintaining nuclear security standards and ensuring their implementation.

Though established independently of the United Nations through the IAEA Statute, the IAEA reports to both the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council. The organisation was established as an autonomous organisation in 1957.