Hafiz Saeed to be indicted in illegal funds case on Dec 11

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Saturday set the date of December 11 to indict Hafiz Saeed, chief of the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa, in the illegal funding case against him and others.

Judge Arshad Hussain conducted hearing of the case in presence of Saeed. A co-accused, Malik Zafar Iqbal, could not be presented before the court. Deputy Prosecutor General Abdur Rauf Wattoo informed the court that Saeed was to be indicted today.

However, the court directed officials to present the JuD chief and other accused on December 11 for their indictment in the case.

At the last hearing, Saeed and other accused had been provided copies of challan filed against them.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against the JuD chief, Malik Zafar Iqbal and others for illegally receiving funds.

Saeed has also been accused by India of his involvement in the Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008. However, New Delhi has failed to provide any evidence to Pakistan in this regard.

He had previously been placed under house arrest for quite some time.