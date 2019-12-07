Govt committed to wipe out menace of corruption: Firdous

In a series of tweets, she also said that ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ would provide opportunities to youths to move forward by opening their small and medium enterprises.

She said Rs100 billion have been allocated for the first phase of the programme, and that all loans under the programme would be given on merit. She said it was the firm belief of PM Imran Khan that the society would achieve progress and prosperity by promoting merit.

Awan said the program was a guarantee to put youths on a successful path. She said the disbursement of loans under the programme was a fulfillment of the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan with youths.

She pointed out that millions of youths evinced their great interest in the programme which showed their confidence in ‘Naya Pakistan’ under the leadership of the premier.