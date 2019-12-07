Akhuwat and Dunya Foundation organises Kasur Muwakhat Programme introductory session

LAHORE: An Akhuwat and Dunya Foundation on Saturday organised an introductory session on “Kasur Muwakhat Programme: the voices of the poor” at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore.

The event was graced by eminent personalities including Mian Amer Mehmood who highlighted the significance of participatory development and encouraged the students and academics alike to get involved and promote sustainable change in the rural communities throughout Pakistan whereas it was moderated by Fiza Zaheer.

The programme, which is a joint initiative by Akhuwat and Dunya Foundation that focuses on Participatory Development to provide support to the rural communities through social mobilisation and self-empowerment, was introduced by Khadija Amer to an audience that included members from both the students and academic community representing renowned institutes from across the country.

The session also included testimonials from real life “heroes” be it the individuals, groups and/or families, who have benefited from the programme and played their role in the socio-economic uplift of the society.

Addressing the audience, Akhuwat Founder Dr Amjab Saqib shared his experience of implementing development initiatives that have been led, sustained and owned by the people from within the community.

The event was concluded with a Q/A session that allowed the audience to better understand and learn the spirit of Muwakhat.

With the Kasur Muwakhat Programme, Dunya Foundation and Akhuwat together have successfully impacted more than 1,500 families across 7 villages in 3 union councils of district Kasur and are determined to further execute sustainable development programmes based on social mobilisation and self-empowerment.