A timely measure

Kamyab Jawan Programme

At a time when the economy is in a pretty bad shape and the number of the unemployed is on the increase, the announcement of a microfinance scheme for the unemployed young people is a commendable step. The government, we are told, has earmarked Rs 100bn for the Kamyab Jawan Programme. Last month the government invited applications for loans from the youth to invest in small and medium enterprises. That within three weeks around one million applications were received is indicative of the strong urge among capital deficit young people, both male and female, to set up their own business enterprises. The scheme would particularly help computer-savvy and imaginative individuals who can develop new start-ups with the funds.

The youth have energy that can be turned into a positive force helpful for society if they are provided an opportunity to enter into a meaningful economic activity. Conversely, if they find that there is no opening available to them, their energy can turn into a highly lethal negative force. This is what one has seen happening in Lebanon and Iraq where two PMs have been recently forced by the youth to resign after hundreds of protesters had either died or were injured.

Government financed or government backed microfinance programmes for youth have been launched by previous governments also. The PML-N’s Yellow Cab Scheme during its earlier tenure and Prime Minister’s Youth Bank Loans Scheme during the last one are just two examples. The KJP is however backed by far lager funds.

There is a need on the part of the PTI to learn from the mistakes of its predecessors. When political parties implement schemes of the sort, they often use them to oblige sympathizers. There is a need to ensure that loans are issued to the really deserving irrespective of their political affiliations. Those taking decisions would bring bad name to the PTI if they use the scheme to develop their constituencies caring little for merit.

PM Imran Khan has promised that the scheme would be characterized by transparency and merit. An online system will reportedly ensure that there are no undue favours to anyone. One can only hope that the promise is duly fulfilled.