SC stops ATC from announcing verdict in Asma Rani murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday barred the anti-terrorism court in Peshawar from announcing its verdict in a case pertaining to the murder of a medical student, Asma Rani.

An apex court bench referred the matter to its registrar to place it before a three-judge bench for hearing.

The prime suspect, Sadiqullah Afridi, moved a petition in the top court challenging the inclusion of terrorism charges in the case, contending that the murder, as mentioned in the original FIR of the incident, took place owing to personal enmity.

However, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) turned down the plea and upheld incorporation of terrorism charges.

The case, which was initially being heard in the PHC, was transferred to the ATC by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth in April last year, including the bail petitions of her suspected killers.

Asma Rani, a third-year student at Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad, was allegedly opened fire at by Afridi and his brother, Mujahidullah, in January 2018 as she had turned down former’s marriage proposal.

According to her family members, Rani was returning home in a rickshaw with her sister-in-law when Mujahidullah, who was waiting outside their house, opened fire at her. She received three bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her wounds.

Meanwhile, Mujahidullah, who had fled to Sharjah after the incident, was arrested by the Interpol later in March.

Police had registered an FIR of the case on the complaint of brother of the deceased, Muhammad Irfan, under Section 324 and 304 of Pakistan Penal Code.