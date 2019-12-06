Franchises make their picks for next year’s PSL draft 2020

by News Desk , (Last Updated 3 hours ago)

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) player draft 2020 is underway in Lahore as franchises battle out each other for some of the biggest names in T20 cricket ahead of the kick off in February.

The tournament began with the speeches of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan.

Following the speeches, the franchise owners were presented with mementos.

PLATINUM ROUND:

Quetta Gladiators have selected England’s Jason Roy with the first pick of the Platinum Category.

Lahore Qalandars have selected Australia’s Chris Lynn with their first pick of the Platinum Category.

Multan Sultans have selected England’s Moeen Ali with the third pick of the Platinum Category.

Islamabad United have selected South Africa’s Dale Steyn with the fourth pick of the Platinum Category.

Karachi Kings have selected England’s Alex Hales with the fourth pick of the Platinum Category.

Islamabad United have selected South Africa’s Colin Ingram with the sixth pick of the Platinum Category.

Multan Sultans have selected South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw with the seventh pick of the Platinum Category.

DIAMOND ROUND:

Islamabad United have selected New Zealand’s Colin Monroe with the first pick of the Diamond Category.

Peshawar Zalmi have selected England’s Tom Banton with the first pick of the Diamond Category.

Karachi Kings have selected England’s Chris Jordan with the third pick of the Diamond Category.

Quetta Gladiators have selected Australia’s Ben Cutting with the fourth pick of the Diamond Category.

Multan Sultans used their wild card and selected Pakistan’s Zeeshan Ashraf with the fifth pick of the Diamond Category.

Multan Sultans have picked England’s Ravi Bopara with the sixth pick of the Diamond Category.

Peshawar Zalmi have picked Shoaib Malik with the seventh pick of the Diamond Category.

GOLD ROUND:

Lahore Qalandars have selected England’s Samit Patel with the first pick of the Gold category.

Islamabad United have selected local lad Rumman Raees with the second pick of the Gold category.

Multan Sultans have selected local lad Sohail Tanvir with the third pick of the Gold category.

Karachi Kings have selected local lad Sharjeel Khan with the fourth pick of the Gold category.

Peshawar Zalmi have selected England’s Liam Dawson with the fifth pick of the Gold category.

Quetta Gladiators have selected legspinner Fawad Ahmed with the sixth pick of the Gold category.

Karachi Kings have selected British-South African Cameron Delport with the seventh pick of the Gold Category.

List of retained and released players

Islamabad United

Players retained – Shadab Khan (Platinum), Faheem Ashraf (Diamond as Brand Ambassador), Asif Ali (Diamond), Luke Ronchi (Gold as Player Mentor), Hussain Talat (Gold), Amad Butt, Musa Khan and Rizwan Hussain (Silver)

Players released – Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Ian Bell, Mohammad Sami, Nasir Nawaz, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Sahibzada Farhan, Samit Patel, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell, Zafar Gohar and Zahir Khan

Karachi Kings

Players retained – Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir (both Platinum), Imad Wasim (Diamond as Brand Ambassador), Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond), Aamir Yamin (Gold), Usama Mir (Silver) and Umer Khan (Emerging)

Players released – Aaron Summers, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Awais Zia, Ben Dunk, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jaahid Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Sohail Khan and Usman Shinwari (transferred to Lahore Qalandars)

Lahore Qalandars

Players retained – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez (both Platinum), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Diamond as Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Usman Shinwari (Diamond, Usman transferred from Karachi Kings), Haris Rauf, Sohail Akhtar (both Gold), Salman Butt (Silver).

Players released – AB de Villiers (not available in 2020), Agha Salman, Aizaz Cheema, Anton Devcich, Asela Gunaratne, Brendan Taylor, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson (not available in 2020), Gohar Ali, Hardus Viljoen, Haris Sohail, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Rahat Ali, Riki Wessels, Ryan ten Doeschate (not available in 2020), Saad Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Umair Masood, Yasir Shah

Multan Sultans

Players retained – Mohammad Irfan (Platinum), Shahid Afridi (Diamond as Player Mentor), James Vince (Gold as Brand Ambassador), Junaid Khan (Gold), Ali Shafiq, Shan Masood (both Silver) and Mohammad Ilyas (Emerging)

Players released – Andre Russell (not available in 2020), Chris Green, Dan Christian, Hammad Azam, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Laurie Evans, M. Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Junaid, Nicholas Pooran, Numan Ali, Qais Ahmed, Shakeel Ansar, Shoaib Malik, Steve Smith (not available in 2020), Tom Moores and Umar Siddiq

Peshawar Zalmi

Players retained – Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz (all Platinum), Kamran Akmal (Diamond as Brand Ambassador), Daren Sammy (Gold as Player Mentor), Imam-ul-Haq (Gold) and Umar Amin (Silver)

Players released – Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Ibtesam Sheikh, Jamal Anwar, Khalid Usman, Lendl Simmons, Liam Dawson, Misbah-ul-Haq (not available in 2020), Nabi Gul, Sameen Gul, Samiullah, Sohaib Maqsood, Tymal Mills, Umaid Asif, Waqar Salamkheil and Wayne Madsen

Quetta Gladiators

Players retained – Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (both Platinum), Shane Watson (Diamond as Player Mentor), Ahmed Shehzad (Diamond), Umar Akmal (Gold as Brand Ambassador), Mohammad Hasnain (Gold), Ahsan Ali and Naseem Shah (Silver)

Players released – Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Fawad Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Harry Gurney, Jalat Khan, Max Waller, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Rilee Rossouw, Saud Shakil and Sohail Tanvir

Emerging Round

Multan Sultans have selected local talent Rohail Nazir with the first pick.

Quetta Gladiators have selected local lad Aarish Ali Khan with the second pick.

Peshawar Zalmi have selected local lad Amir Khan with the third pick.

Karachi Kings have selected Arshad Iqbal with the fourth pick.

Islamabad United have selected Akif Javed with the fifth pick.

Lahore Qalandars have selected Mohammad Faizan with the sixth pick.

Islamabad United have selected Ahmed Safi with the seventh pick.

Peshawar Zalmi have selected Aamir Ali with the eighth pick.

Quetta Gladiators have selected Azam Khan with the ninth pick.

Supplementary Category

Quetta Gladiators have selected Azam Khan with the first pick.

Karachi Kings have selected England’s Liam Plunkett with the second pick.

Multan Sultans have selected South Africa’s Imran Tahir with the third pick.

Peshawar Zalmi have selected England’s Liam Livingstone with the fourth pick.

Quetta Gladiators have selected Guyanese fast bowler Keemo Paul with the fifth pick.

Lahore Qalanders have selected Trinidadian cricketer Lendl Simmons with the sixth pick.

Islamabad United have selected Saif Badar with the seventh pick.

Quetta Gladiators have selected Khurram Manzoor with the eighth pick.

Multan Sultans have picked Bilawal Bhatti with the ninth pick.

Peshawar Zalmi have picked Haider Ali Khan with the 10th pick.

Lahore Qalanders have picked Dilbar Hussain with the 11th pick.

Islamabad United have picked South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen with the 12th pick.

Karachi Kings have picked Awais Zia with the 13th pick.

To catch the show live, tune into the video stream above.

PSL 2020 will be staged in Pakistan between Feb 20 and March 22.