PM says govt strongly believes in media freedom

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday underscored the key role of media as being fourth pillar of state and in building public opinion on government measures.

He was chairing a briefing in Islamabad on reforms in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, public welfare projects initiated by the government, socio-economic development and role of Press Information Department (PID) in highlighting the positive image of the country and future course of action.

The prime minister affirmed his government’s strong belief in media freedom and directed the Information Ministry to take effective steps in highlighting government’s public welfare projects, economic development and emerging position of Pakistan in the comity of nations in foreign affairs.

The prime minister, while emphasising the use of modern technology in Information Ministry, called for the training of officers concerned to effectively use social media and other modern skills to counter the national and international propaganda with facts and logic.

The prime minister assured the Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan of all out steps and cooperation in protecting the rights of media workers.