Govt committed to serving the people, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial ministers and members of the Punjab Assembly called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and apprised him about problems related to their constituencies.

Talking on the occasion, CM Buzdar said that unlike the previous government his administration was committed to serving the people and had no other agenda.

Past governments worked only to fulfill their personal agendas while the problems of the common man were put on the backburner, the chief minister said.

Buzdar added that steps taken by the PTI government is taking unprecedented steps to improve lives of common people.

Welfare of the common man is the focal point of the PTI’s policies. The government has no regard for the criticism made for the sake of criticism by anti-development elements as this government has come into power to improve the quality of people’s lives, he further added.

Those who called on the chief minister included provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Ijaz Alam, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, advisor Faisal Hayat Jabwana, assembly members Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Mahinder Paal Singh, Fida Hussain, Sajida Begum and Sabeen Gull Khan.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and others were also present.