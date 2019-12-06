Dawn comes under attack again

Protesters once again besieged Dawn’s Islamabad bureau on Friday and raised slogans against the media group and torched copies of the newspaper.

Around 100 people gathered outside the paper’s office and remained there for about 40 minutes.

“Yet another orchestrated demo against Dawn outside its office in Islamabad,” tweeted Dawn Editor Zaffar Abbas.

“Same lot, threatening tone, bigger in number & have blocked entrance. We have informed police & have told them it’s their duty to protect our staff & property. Let’s hope someone from govt will intervene!!”

“They have just dispersed after burning some copies of Dawn,” Abbas said. “Everyone has a right to protest as long as they are not violent.”

The International Press Institute (IPI), in a statement, condemned the “threatening demonstrations”, saying: “Dawn is a bastion of independent journalism and Pakistan must guarantee the safety of its journalists.”

Journalists across various cities protested on Thursday against the siege of Dawn’s Islamabad offices by a mob earlier this week.

The mob on Monday had staged a demonstration against the publication of a news report regarding the origins of the London Bridge attacker who stabbed two persons to death last week. The charged mob, carrying banners and chanting slogans against the newspaper, had remained outside the office building for nearly three hours, besieging the premises and making the staffers hostage.