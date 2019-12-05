PHC withholds KP CS salary over non-submission of reply in BRT case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Thursday ordered the withholding of monthly salary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary over non-submission of reply in the petition against unavailability of any facility for disabled in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The order was issued by a two-member bench of the PHC comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Naeem Anwar. The lawyer of the applicant, Asadullah Khan informed the court that disabled persons of the society have fully been ignored in the under-construction BRT and special persons would face hurdles in travelling through the BRT.

The court has previously been asked the provincial government; however, no reply in this regard was received.

The PHC over the non-submission of reply by the government ordered the withholding of monthly salary of the KP chief secretary.