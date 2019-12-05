No change in age limit for CSS exam, says PM’s adviser

Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain on Thursday denied lowering down the age bar for students applying for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams.

He rejected reports of any changes made in the age limit either for the government employees or regular applicants appearing in the competitive exams.

The age limit for the candidates applying for the CSS papers is set at 30 years while the relaxation of two more years is applied for the government employees.

The adviser also rubbished aside the reports of any changes made in the quota reserved for certain parts of the country in the CSS exams. A quota is reserved for the students appearing in the test from rural and underdeveloped parts of the country.