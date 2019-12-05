Govt’s allegations won’t stand in court, says Iqbal

–Opp boycotts NA session after detained members barred from attending session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that government cannot prove its allegations against his party leaders in the court of law.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, the former interior minister termed the hard-hitting press conference of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar as a “comedy theater” and said that the so-called accountability cell of the government only levelled false allegations against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the government’s representatives can only level false allegations against the opposition leaders because when they are summoned by the courts, they act like “scared cats”.

Iqbal further said that the government is pushing false allegations because it has nothing to show to the people.

Iqbal also announced that the opposition will no longer participate in National Assembly (NA) proceedings until all its jailed members are allowed to attend the session.

He said that PML-N will take other opposition parties into confidence for a joint boycott of the House’s proceedings.

“It is ironic that the speaker of the House issued production orders of all imprisoned members of the NA but his orders were flouted,” he said.

Protesting over the non-issuance of production orders of the lawmakers, he said that the members of the House are facing false cases against them but they will not surrender. “It is the right of every member of the House to represent the people of their constituency in the parliament,” he said, adding that there were rulings present in this regard as well as the Supreme Court’s (SC) judgments.

Iqbal said that the opposition had been protesting over the non-issuance of production orders but now the situation has changed as the production orders were issued by the speaker but the concerned authorities flouted those orders.

He said that the speaker had issued the production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique for the session as well as the standing committee but he was not released from custody.

“The speaker personally called for the production of imprisoned members but the Punjab government refused his directives,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, a day after Shehbaz accused the PTI government of maligning him, Akbar said that the PML-N chief was at the helm of a ‘sophisticated money-laundering network’ operated from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat during his tenure in Punjab.

In a reference to an alleged alliance between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Shehbaz had earlier accused the “Niazi-NAB nexus” of seizing his properties to hide its own “incompetence”.