China, Pakistan curbing illegal matchmaking activity, says Chinese embassy

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese embassy on Thursday said that both the Pakistan and Chinese governments, with joint efforts, are curbing the illegal marriage matching activity between individuals of the two countries.

“According to investigations carried out by the Ministry of Public Security of China, Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese are not being subjected to forced prostitution or illegal sale of organs,” a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy told Pakistan Today.

The spokesperson also said that the Chinese government will protect legitimate marriages and combat crimes. “If any organisation or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of transnational marriage, China supports the Pakistani side to crack it down according to Pakistani laws,” the official said while adding that some media reports in this regard are false and misleading.

“The (Chinese) embassy would like to reiterate its position on the issue of transnational marriage. Actually, the Chinese side sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement with the cooperation of local officials, which has proved to be very effective. It is clear that a certain media section has made a groundless story without complete investigation or with respect to facts. Its intention is very suspicious,” the official further added.

“We will never allow criminals to undermine the China-Pakistan friendship and hurt friendly feelings between the two. We also hope that media reports seek truth from facts in addition to being objective and fair,” the official asserted.