Woman aboard PIA flight dies of cardiac arrest

ISLAMABAD: At least three passengers including a woman suffered a heart attack during a Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight here on Sunday.

According to details, three passengers were traveling to Islamabad from Jeddah on flight number PK-742 when three passengers suffered a heart attack.

One of the passengers, later identified as Mahala, died on the spot while the others were shifted to a hospital by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff.

As the passengers complained of chest pain, the pilot contacted the control tower at Karachi airport and sought to make an emergency landing which was allowed by the air traffic controller.

As the plane touched down on the airport, a doctor’s team and ambulance of the Authority reached the airport and shifted the other two passengers to the hospital.