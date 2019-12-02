‘Unidentified men’ try to break into Dawn’s Islamabad office

–Protesters block road leading to the office, chant slogans in favour of military

‘Unidentified men’ tried to break into the Islamabad bureau of Dawn newspaper, after which protesters assembled outside the building and started chanting slogans in favour of the military.

Videos of the protest were shared on Twitter, where journalists also provided the context of the protest.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also took notice of the situation and issued a statement on Twitter.

“HRCP has received alarming reports that access to @dawn_com’s office in Islamabad is being blocked by protestors shouting pro-army slogans. We are seriously concerned about the security of Dawn’s personnel and urge @mohrpakistan and @MoIB_Official to take immediate action,” the rights watchdog said.

According to journalist Omar Qureshi, the protesters dispersed after a senior employee of the Islamabad bureau came out of the office and apologised for an article which stated that the London Bridge attacker, Usman Khan, was of Pakistani descent.

Protesters disperse after a senior employee from the Islamabad office of Dawn came out and apologized for the article in question – where the paper had in the headline said that London Bridge attacker Usman Khan was "of Pakistani descent" — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 2, 2019

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with people calling for an end to attempts of forcefully silencing the media.

All Pakistanis have the right to protest; but not to restrict freedom of movement of others. Hence, the State owes duty of care to the employees of #Dawn who are currently restrained by protestors inside its Islamabad office. Inaction violates the right to freedom of press. — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) December 2, 2019

A few days ago two sitting ministers were tweeting against Dawn. Today, Dawn's Islamabad office is under attack. The DG ISI openly picks on Dawn journalists on here. Public discourse matters and this government is irresponsible. — Jahanzeb Hussain (@hussainjahanzeb) December 2, 2019

People of #Pakistan must come out of their homes and save a national institution like #DAWN and its staff from the #EnemiesOfPakistan who are attacking DAWN office in Islamabad and are working for an ordinary government department which has turned into a #QabzaGroup. — Ahmad Noorani (@Ahmad_Noorani) December 2, 2019

It is worth mentioning here that on November 30, the paper published an article stating that United Kingdom’s (UK) Metropolitan Police had identified the London Bridge attacker as British national Usman Khan, a 28-year-old male from Staffordshire. The paper had cited the British newspaper, The Telegraph, as saying that the attacker was of Pakistani descent.

Following the publication of the article, government ministers took to Twitter to criticise the paper for pursuing an “hidden agenda”.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “Dawn walas please have some mercy on this Nation, shocked on your cheap attempt to link a British terrorist to Pakistan, Anwar Al Awlaki and Anjem ch both are brit origin nothing to do with Kashmir or Pak, Britain should handle its problem within—irresponsible n cheap attitude,”

Dawn walas please have some mercy on this Nation, shocked on your cheap attempt to link a British terroist to Pakistan, Anwar Al Awlaki and Anjem ch both are brit origin nothing to do with Kashmir or Pak, Britain should handle its problem within—irresponsible n cheap attitude pic.twitter.com/tvldBCNMUd — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 1, 2019

Replying to Fawad’s tweet, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said, “Dawn has its own agenda – read The News where their UK based reporter has given details of the man’s life incl the fact he was born in UK!”

Dawn has its own agenda – read The News where their UK based reporter has given details of the man's life incl the fact he was born in UK! https://t.co/R8HF4ZBfHu — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) December 1, 2019

“The man was born in Stoke on Trent England – and is British by birth and by residence. Time for UK to do introspection rather than seeking excuses outside! Radicalisation has happened in UK acc to a look at his bio!” she further said.

The man was born in Stoke on Trent England – and is British by birth and by residence. Time for UK to do introspection rather than seeking excuses outside! Radicalisation has happened in UK acc to a look at his bio! https://t.co/VY0wOJgbPW — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) December 1, 2019

Communications Minister Murad Saeed said, “DAWN have mercy on Pakistan. ‘Pakistani’ is a nationality and not an ethnicity. Pakistani ethnicity can be Punjabi, Pushtun, Sindhi & Balochi etc. Nationality is a product of choice, ethnicity is an outcome of birth and DNA.”