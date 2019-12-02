Two suspects sent on remand in Dadu honor killing case

DADU: A local court in Dadu on Monday handed over a three-day physical remand of two men in a case pertaining to honor killing of a minor girl.

According to details, the incident occurred in Dadu’s Kacho where a 10-year-old girl was stoned to death on Nov 21 after being allegedly blamed for karo kari.

During the investigations, a local cleric, who had performed the girl’s funeral prayer, told the police about the murder on which an FIR was lodged.

According to FIR, some relatives of the girl killed her with stones following a conspiracy. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl stated that they live in a mountainous area and heavy rock from the roof fell on the girl’s head which claimed her life.

SSP Dr Farrukh Raza Malik has written a letter to district and session judge for exhuming the body to find the actual reason behind the death.