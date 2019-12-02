Twitter pays rich tributes to Gen Asif Ghafoor on birthday

LAHORE: As Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor is celebrating his birthday today, netizens have taken to social media to wish the chief military spokesperson on his big day.

Commissioned on Sept 9, 1988, in 87 Medium Regiment, Gen Ghafoor is an alumnus of Command & Staff College and National Defence University (NDU).

Gen Ghafoor has a vast experience of operations and has commanded a unit in Operation Al-Mizan (2002-2006). He has also served in the military operations directorate and remained involved in finalisation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

In 2016, he was appointed as the new director-general for ISPR.

Famous for his wit and active social media engagement, Gen Ghafoor is popular not only amongst Pakistanis but across borders. On his birthday, Twitter witnessed a popularity check with wishes coming in from as far as Turkey. Hashtag #happybirthdaydgispr was also trending on Twitter.

Sports journalist Ihtisham ul Haq wished him “long life and health”.

Happy birthday sir, May Allah give you long life and health. 🥰#HappyBirthdayDGISPR @peaceforchange pic.twitter.com/gRWY9O1LKE — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) December 1, 2019

Suhaib Saqib, an activist on Kashmir, noted that Gen Ghafoor “has completely transformed the institution of ISPR within a limited scope of time”.

A very happy birthday to the one and only @peaceforchange, who has completely transformed the institution of ISPR within a limited scope of time. Stay blessed & continue to impress through formidable success! 🎂 🍰🇵🇰 #HappyBirthdayDGISPR pic.twitter.com/7zhgA1pG81 — Suhaib Saqib (@SuhaibSaqib1) December 2, 2019

Elif Ahmet wished the ISPR chief “every moment with happiness” all the way from Turkey.

Pakistan’s ISPR has done tremendous job in 5th Generation War only because of DG ISPR.

I wish @peaceforchange a very Happy Birthday.

May Almighty bless your every moment with happiness and mother’s keep on giving birth to such brave sons of Muslims.

🇹🇷❤🇵🇰#HappyBirthdayDGISPR pic.twitter.com/wD1OmdD2Cr — Elif Ahmet 🇹🇷 (@ElifTurkey) December 1, 2019

Mishi Khan thanked Gen Ghafoor for giving “brainstorming replies” to Pakistan’s enemies.

Happy birthday Sir may you live long and Happy life ever, and make our enemies always be threatened from your powerful and brain storming replies💐💐🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

#HappyBirthdayDGISPR pic.twitter.com/dInwjK8BVN — Mishi Khan (@Mishikh3) December 1, 2019

