﻿ Twitter pays rich tributes to Gen Asif Ghafoor on birthday | Pakistan Today

Twitter pays rich tributes to Gen Asif Ghafoor on birthday

by Web Desk , (Last Updated 17 seconds ago)

LAHORE: As Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor is celebrating his birthday today, netizens have taken to social media to wish the chief military spokesperson on his big day.

Commissioned on Sept 9, 1988, in 87 Medium Regiment, Gen Ghafoor is an alumnus of Command & Staff College and National Defence University (NDU).

Gen Ghafoor has a vast experience of operations and has commanded a unit in Operation Al-Mizan (2002-2006). He has also served in the military operations directorate and remained involved in finalisation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

In 2016, he was appointed as the new director-general for ISPR.

Famous for his wit and active social media engagement, Gen Ghafoor is popular not only amongst Pakistanis but across borders. On his birthday, Twitter witnessed a popularity check with wishes coming in from as far as Turkey. Hashtag #happybirthdaydgispr was also trending on Twitter.

Sports journalist Ihtisham ul Haq wished him “long life and health”.

Suhaib Saqib, an activist on Kashmir, noted that Gen Ghafoor “has completely transformed the institution of ISPR within a limited scope of time”.

Elif Ahmet wished the ISPR chief “every moment with happiness” all the way from Turkey.

Mishi Khan thanked Gen Ghafoor for giving “brainstorming replies” to Pakistan’s enemies.

Another journalist Javeria Siddique‏ also wished birthday to the chief military spokesman.

[whatsapp]


Related posts

Top