Twin brothers killed in clash with drug peddlers

LAHORE: A pair of twin brothers were killed while two others were injured in an armed clash between two drug pusher groups in the provincial capital on Monday.

According to the details, the thugs exchanged fire in Sultanpura area of Misri Shah in Lahore. The twins, Faizan and Rehman, were killed on the spot while Asif and another were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police, after registering a case into the incident, have started an investigation.