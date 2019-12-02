Students should be given representation in universities’ matters: Asad Umar

—Matter of students’ unions will be discussed with the prime minister during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that students must have representation in universities to get their opinions heard in the institution’s matters.

He was addressing the soft launch of Kamyab Jawan Programme’s Startups here at the Quaid-e-Azam University. Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar was also present on the occasion.

The minister suggested that student’s representatives must be asked to give their recommendations and opinions in various matters of the universities during policy making process.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) struggle was mainly aimed at empowering the youth as they were the real asset of the country. If a university is to be run without the student’s having a say in educational matters, then how can the educational institution be run properly?” he said while adding that students were the basic stakeholders of universities and must have representation.

He informed that matter of students’ unions in universities would also be discussed with the prime minister in the cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that the PTI government will establish a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct to restore and enable student unions in the country once again.

However, the premier had added that the student unions would be expected to follow a ‘code of conduct’ in order to positively groom the youth as future leaders of the country.