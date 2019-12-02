Scotland Yard submits key evidences in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: Scotland Yard officials on Monday submitted important evidence in a case pertaining to the murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.

During the hearing, the investigators presented the CCTV footage of the incident, one brick, two sharp weapons and proper diagram of the crime scene in the court.

It merits a mention here that MQM-London leaders Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali are nominated suspects in the case.

Dr Imran Farooq was killed in a knife attack in Edgware, London by unidentified men outside his house in 2009.

A key suspect in the case, Khalid Shamin, in a confession statement made to the Pakistani law enforcement officials, claimed that the party founder gave him directions to assassinate Farooq during a telephonic speech to party workers in Karachi.

Farooq had claimed asylum in Britain in 1999 and was wanted in Pakistan over different charges including torture and murder but always claimed the accusations were politically motivated.