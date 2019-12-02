Qureshi apprises Lankan counterpart on held Kashmir crisis

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

COLOMBO: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on the dire ground situation and human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, Qureshi told Gunawardena that the lockdown, which is in force since Aug 5, remains a “cause of serious concern” for the international community.

During the meeting the two ministers discussed trade, investment, tourism and people to people contacts.

The FO spokesperson said that “both countries [are] very keen to further deepen and strengthen the entire gamut of bilateral relations.”

Qureshi is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka and is the first Pakistan official to visit the island country after the general elections last year.