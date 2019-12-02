PPP to submit plea for Zardari’s bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday announced that the party will submit a bail petition for former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds — days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment on a bail plea.

Addressing reporters after meeting his ailing father at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Bilawal said that the party will file a bail plea on medical grounds for the former president who has a case against him in relation to fake bank accounts.

Bilawal said that the PPP will not retreat from its political point of view and file a petition on Tuesday, adding that Zardari had agreed to filing of the bail petition after being persuaded by his two daughters — Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari for over an hour.

“We do not trust Pakistani doctors,” the PPP chairman told media.

Bilawal remarked on the meeting with Zardari that a number of things related to the country’s political situation came under discussion.

“Our Foundation Day rally was very successful and Kashmiris showed full participation in it… We have decided to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Liaqaut Bagh on Dec 27,” he said.

Earlier this month, an accountability court earlier dismissed a plea seeking permission to move former president Zardari to Karachi for medical treatment.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naik had filed an application seeking better facilities for Faryal Talpur — a PPP leader and Zardari’s sister.

Zardari was arrested in June after his bail application was rejected in connection to the fake bank accounts case.