Parliamentary committee to discuss appointment of CEC, ECP members

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari will chair the meeting of the committee which will consider the nominations for appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the treasury and opposition.

The treasury and opposition forwarded their nominations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who sent them to the parliamentary committee for consideration.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan proposing three names for the position of the CEC, asking him not to delay the matter any further. Shehbaz proposed the names of Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jillani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarrar for the position of CEC.

The CEC is scheduled to retire on December 6.

According to Section (3) of the Election Act 2017, the bench of the commission must comprise at least three members.

Shehbaz had also written a letter to the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman proposing three names each for the post of member Election Commission Sindh and Balochistan.

The opposition leader had proposed the names of Nisar Durrani, Justice (r) Abdur Rusul Memon and Aurangzeb Haq from Sindh while Shah Muhammad Jatoi, former Advocate General Muhammad Rauf Atta and Raheela Durrani had been proposed for member Election Commission Balochistan.

According to the constitution, the prime minister and the opposition leader need to engage in meaningful consultation to reach a consensus over the appointment of members of the Election Commission.