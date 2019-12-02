Nawaz diagnosed with enlarged lymph nodes, says physician

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, on Monday said that the former prime minister has been diagnosed with enlarged lymph nodes.

Speaking to the media in London, he said that Nawaz’s Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan showed enlarged lymph nodes. He also said that the PML-N supremo’s right axillary lymph node is being examined and the cause would be found out after further tests.

Dr Adnan said that the Nawaz’s platelets are nearly normal which are being maintained at certain levels through medicine. “Further investigation and regular follow-up of the former premier’s disease is underway which includes blood tests,” he added.

“Nawaz had a heart attack in Lahore due to which a cardiac team is also examining him. He will also undergo Angiogram and Angioplasty, while a vascular surgeon has also been hired to treat his blood vessel arteries which send blood to his brain,” he concluded.

On November 25, Dr Adnan had said that Nawaz would be admitted to a hospital on the advice of London Bridge Hospital’s Professor Simon Redwood.

The former premier had visited the hospital with his brother, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and son, Hussain Nawaz, on Monday.

Dr Adnan had told the media that the leading cardiologist had recommended hospital admission for the former premier so that he can undergo angiogram and other medical check-ups.

He had said that Nawaz was attending the hospital on appointment. He had also said that Professor Redwood is considered as a world authority on cardiac intervention and his recommendations are based on the medical record of the former premier.

“He went through Nawaz’s medical history and recommended that he requires cardiac intervention. He suggested that the PML-N supremo should be admitted in the hospital for procedure,” he had added.

The physician had said that Nawaz’s health needed care and he would undergo a PET scan on Thursday. “Once he has gone through all haematological investigations, we will then have a clear picture of what is required next and what the exact treatment should be,” he had said.

It is worth mentioning here that Nawaz had attended the nearby Guy’s hospital for blood tests soon after reaching London.

The former premier reached London on the night of November 19 for medical treatment in a “high-end air ambulance” which was equipped with an intensive care unit and an operation theatre a day after his name was removed from the no-fly list on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A team of doctors and paramedics were also on board to cope with any emergency situation.