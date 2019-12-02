Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father passes away after battling cancer

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Khan, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, passed away on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

Khan had been actively pursuing the murder case of his son Naqeebullah, a Waziristan native killed in an allegedly staged encounter in Karachi in January 2018, since his demise.

The news of Khan’s demise was broken by lawyer Jibran Nasir in a tweet.

According to the tweet, Mehsud’s father passed away after battling cancer and his funeral prayers would be offered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Tuesday at 10am and in his village Makeen at 2pm.

“He was a remarkable man with great resolve, we must carry forward his struggle for justice,” wrote Nasir.

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Lillahi Rajioun. Father of #NaqeebMehsud Mohd Khan sb passed away today battling cancer. His janaza will be offered in Tank tomorrow 10am and in his village Makeen 2pm. He was a remarkable man with great resolve, we must carry forward his struggle for justice pic.twitter.com/l8hCU2gSPe — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) December 2, 2019

MEHSUD’S MURDER:

Naqeebullah Mehsud was among the four suspects killed in an alleged encounter with a police team headed by former SSP Rao Anwar and his team in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of Karachi in January last year.

According to the FIR of the incident, Naqeebullah alongside two other men, Qasim and Hazrat Ali, were picked up by policemen in plain clothes on January 3 at the behest of Anwar.

The other two men were released after three days on January 6 but Naqeebullah’s whereabouts remained unknown until the news of his killing in a fake police encounter started making rounds on social media.

As the mystery started to unfold, Anwar had stuck to the claim that Mehsud was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant but a spokesperson of the outlawed TTP’s South Waziristan chapter had termed Anwar’s claim as “baseless”, clarifying that Naqeebullah had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah’s family also disputed the former SSP’s claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.

In January, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi had declared Naqeebullah and three others innocent and quashed the cases filed against the four accused who had been killed in the staged police encounter.

In March, an ATC indicted Anwar and 17 others for the murder of Naqeebullah in the fake encounter.

Anwar, as well as former deputy superintendent of police Qamar, are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh are absconders in the case.