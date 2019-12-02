KP govt to build Peshawar-DI Khan motorway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan on Monday approved the motorway project for southern districts and announced that the government would soon begin the Peshawar-Dera Ismail (DI) Khan Motorway.

According to the Peshawar Secretariat, advisor to CM on merged districts Ajmal Wazir broke the news at a joint press conference expressing that “today is a big day for the southern districts.”

He said that the project was approved by CM Khan after holding consultation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public representatives of the southern districts.

“The completion of the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway will change the destiny of the southern districts,” Wazir said.

The project, the cost of which will be determined and announced later, will be approximately 339 km long and contain more than 15 interchanges.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the project would eliminate the deprivation of southern districts. “The feasibility of the project is not ready yet but work on it will be started in the near future,” Afridi added.

He said that all the regions of the province are being integrated through excellent communication network. “The project will be implemented in a comprehensive manner,” he maintained.