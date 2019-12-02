Gen Bajwa flies in F-16 in ‘combat mission simulation’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa flew in an F-16 with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in another American fighter jet as both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission at PAF Base Mushaf, Sargodha on Monday.

Arriving to visit the Pakistan Air Force base earlier in the day, the army chief was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid, who has also commanded Mushaf Base, a tradition shared by many illustrious names of PAF.

The base and its squadrons hold claim to some of the most valiant actions in the history of air warfare and is a proud repository of capability, skills and traditions, said a statement issued on Monday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

After the mission, the COAS interacted with the fighter pilots of the squadron. He lauded the professionalism and dedication of the PAF and thanked the force for its unmatched services to the nation. He also thanked the air chief for his visionary leadership, acknowledging that inter service harmony and synergy are vital for operational success.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid thanked the army chief for his visit. Both underlined the need for continued and enhanced interaction between the services in training and operations.