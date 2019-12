LAHORE: Proponent of change (tabdeeli), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab on Monday notified Fayyazul Hasan Chohan as provincial information minister.

According to media reports, Chohan was appointed after Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, who previously had the additional charge of the information ministry, excused himself from being the chief spokesperson of the provincial government.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

More details to follow