Farogh Naseem’s law licence suspended yet again

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday suspended Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem’s licence to practice law for the second time after he re-joining of the cabinet.

In a statement, PBC Vice Chairman Amjad Shah said that the lawyer’s certificate to practice as an advocate again stands suspended by operation of law until he gives an application for restoration of his credentials after leaving the office.

“Muhammad Farogh Naseem, to practice as an advocate was restored by the Pakistan Bar Council on 28-11-2019 after he resigned from the office of federal minister for law and justice and submission of his application for the restoration,” reads a statement issued by PBC.

“But since, subsequently, he has again re-joined the federal cabinet as minister for law and justice, his certificate to practice as an advocate again stands suspended by operation of law and as such he is not entitled, under the law, to practice as an advocate unless he gets his certificate restored after leaving the said office and applies to the Pakistan Bar Council for restoration.”

Earlier, on November 26, Naseem had resigned from his post to represent Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa in the extension case.