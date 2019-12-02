Elimination of organised crime is govt’s top priority, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his determination to eliminate organised crime from the country and to ensure across-the-board accountability.

Speaking to newly-appointed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Wajid Zia, who called on him at PM Office, he said that the government’s top priority is the elimination of corruption, money laundering, cybercrimes and immigration-related crimes.

Zia told the premier that he would do his best to serve the country. On this, the prime minister said that the government and the public must understand their national responsibilities because the country stands at a crucial point in history where the political leadership and bureaucracy have a key role to play.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. He has also been given the additional charge of special assistant on interior with status of minister of state.