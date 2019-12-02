CITY NOTES

Y’know, I suspect Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would have got a better verdict from the Supreme Court if he hadn’t employed Farogh Naseem as his lawyer. The very eagerness with which he resigned from the federal cabinet in order to represent him should have made General Bajwa smell a rat. He should have realised that the whole mess had been caused by the Law Ministry, which Barrister Naseem headed. Or maybe it was caused by the Defence Ministry, which is headed by Pervez Khattak. At least, that is the line Faroqh Naseem is said to be pushing.

It was by a writer, Tacitus, that it was said, “Success has many fathers, but defeat is an orphan.” But he said it while writing the biography of Agricola, the conqueror of Britain. Well, Britain had previously been invaded by Julius Caesar, but it was Agricola who managed the conquest. Not to forget that Tacitus married his daughter, but that only got him a good biography. Well, I bet Farogh Naseem is telling everyone how well he handled the case. But woe betide anyone who wonders, innocently of course, why the problem arose.

Imran Khan knows: it’s Nawaz Sharif’s fault. Actually, everything is. A little can be ascribed to his corruption, but the real problem has been him. As Dr Imran diagnosed from the video footage of him on his air ambulance, he is not ill.

That footage may have convinced him to confiscate all of Shehbaz Sharif’s property. Y’ know, instead of going to Kot Lakhpat jail, flinging Nawaz to the floor and then kicking him, he will now go to one of the factories owned by Shehbaz, and have videos of himself taken flashing the V-for-Victory sign.

But then, Imran has got bigger problems. Like the discovery that Misbahul Haq is a corrupt element. Otherwise, how else does one explain not just the innings defeat at Brisbane, but the second at Adelaide? Azhar Ali is obviously a corrupt element, and should be investigated by NAB and searched by the ANF. But who picked Azhar Ali? That’s the really corrupt element.

Another thing that probably had Imran worried was the case of the Navy Seal who posed with the corpse of an Iraqi corpse and had a photo taken. A court martial busted him from chief petty officer to petty officer, but President Trump restored his rank. The Navy Secretary had to resign over this presidential interference in the military justice system. However, it appears that Trump interfered in the process, even though he is a civilian. There doesn’t seem to have been any money changing hands, so Imran doesn’t feel that a dharna is due. He might hold one in New Zealand in support of Jofra Archer, the England fast bowler, who suffered racial abuse. Funny, I thought that was done only by European football hooligans. Well, it seems that New Zealand is developing a cricket hooligan. Well, at least they’re developing.

Another bunch of people who are developing are the protesters in Hong Kong. The local body polls there have resulted in a massive win for pro-protest candidates. So from just being upset about an extradition law, they’ve gone on to challenge the ‘one country, two systems’ policy. Imran would probably have gone to hold a dharna there, but he didn’t want to offend the Chinese.

Imran may be taking an interest in the London Bridge incident. He’s interested in London, which was why he campaigned for his former brother-in-law Zac Goldsmith in the last mayoral election. Well, living up to stereotypes, the attacker was a Muslim convict, who had been let out of jail early. No, we’’re not talking about a Pakistani pacer, but a British-born child of immigrants from Bhimber early. And no, there was no history of mental illness, so maybe it wasn’t him. Knives seem to be the in-thing in Europe these days, after another terror attack went down by a knife-wielding assailant in Amsterdam.