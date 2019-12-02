CPEC now number one corridor in world, China told

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is now the number one corridor in the world, Islamabad informed Beijing this week.

The development comes after a year of speculation over the project and its future, with Islamabad conveying to Beijing that not only is everything back on track, it is also more secure than ever before.

According to well-placed sources, Beijing had been under the illusion that the $62 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor was its number one overseas investment in history, but Pakistani officials have conveyed it to their Chinese counterpart that nothing about CPEC had been number one – until this week.

“We told them that the previous government that claimed to inaugurate CPEC didn’t make it number one. In fact, a lot of domestic, regional and even global crises erupted just because the previous government didn’t let CPEC become number one,” the Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood told The Dependent.

“Unfortunately, our Chinese friends were under the illusion that CPEC is number one. When we told them that’s not the case, they got a bit upset. But then we promised that we will make it number one – and now we have,” Dawood added.