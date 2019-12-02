Consensus over CEC’s appointment will be reached soon, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the government would soon develop consensus over the appointment of the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Addressing reporters after the launch of Microsoft Imagine Cup 2020 at Higher Education Commission (HEC), Fawad said that the consensus was being developed on the names of the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to strengthen the state institutions, adding that all stakeholders were on the same page over the extension in the tenure of the army chief.

The minister also demanded to withdraw the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against students for participating in political activities. He said that political parties used to exploit the student unions for their own purposes in the past which had damaged the reputation of those unions.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the government was going to launch start-up programmes for providing maximum opportunities to the youth to emerge as useful citizens.

“Start-up programme is indispensable for the success of any project in Pakistan”, he added.

He said the government would establish a biggest platform under Kamyab Naujawan initiative to utilize the potential of youth for constructive purposes.

So far, around 600,000 youth has applied for Kamyab Naujawan programme aimed at providing maximum facilities to the youth.

“Supporting youth means supporting the whole economy of the country,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had allocated Rs100 billion for the uplift of youth.