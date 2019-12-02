Chohan becomes Punjab’s information minister, again

LAHORE: Proponent of change (tabdeeli), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab on Monday notified Fayyazul Hasan Chohan as provincial information minister.

According to media reports, Chohan was appointed after Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, who previously had the additional charge of the information ministry, excused himself from being the chief spokesperson of the provincial government.

Reportedly, a notification has been issued in this regard.

Then information minister Chohan was sacked in March this year for making derogatory remarks against the Hindu community.

“PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. Bashing someone’s faith should not b a part of any narrative. Tolerance is the first & foremost pillar on which #Pakistan was built,” a tweet posted from PTI’s official account read at the time.

Chohan had, subsequently, apologised for his remarks. In a clarification note issued later, Chohan had said: “I was only addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their armed forces and not the Hindu community residing in Pakistan.”

He had said he didn’t mean to target the [Pakistani] Hindu community and that his remarks were no way directed at them.

Later in July, he was reinducted into the cabinet and given forestry, fisheries and wildlife portfolio. He replaced Sibtain Khan, who is facing corruption cases.