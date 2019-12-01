Woman grills PIA over lost jewellery worth Rs4 million

A woman who was travelling via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Sialkot to Lahore took the national carrier’s staff to task over her jewellery lost on-board the flight, a local news outlet reported on Sunday.

The passenger, Shagufta, claimed that she had gold jewellery worth 4 million Pakistan rupees which had gone missing when she got off at the Karachi airport.

Shagufta was travelling in PIA flight PK-397 on November 23, last month when the incident was first reported.

A spokesperson for the national aircraft carrier said that the search for the lost valuables was on and all authorities of note have been assigned with the task to recover and return the missing jewellery.

The local police of Sialkot have taken the people responsible for loading the baggage on-board the flights into custody, an inquiry is currently underway.