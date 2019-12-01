Smog season: 320 brick kilns closed

MULTAN: Around 320 brick kilns across the district were closed as preventive measures in line with the control of SMOG.

This was stated by Assistant Director Environment Department Hameed Akhtar while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said the department was implementing the directions of provincial government in this regard. He said that situation regarding smog was normal in the city as compare to Lahore and other districts of the province.

The assistant director said brick kilns would be kept close by December end as preventive measures and would be opened after completion of closure period given by provincial government.

He said smog situation was worst in Lahore and other districts that’s why the industrial units at five districts including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad and Gujranwala were closed.

The assistant director said that there was no prediction of rain in near future that’s why all arrangements were made to avert smog like situation.

He said that they had issued notices to 135 industrial units while 15 units were sealed due to excessive smoke which could become cause of environment pollution.

He said they had registered FIRs against 84 persons and nabbed 23 outlaws involved in burning of tyres, shoppers and other which is violation of section 144 imposed in entire province from October.

He said that 3,201,100 face masks and pumphlets were distributed among the citizens during the awareness drive about smog.

The department had also checked 1110 vehicles and challaned 510 vehicles while imposed Rs 221,760 fine on smoky vehicles during October – 15 to uptil now.

He said that there was three types of smog including nitrogen oxide (NO2), nitrogen oxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO 2).

The officer said that two old technology brick kilns had been shifted on zig zag technology while one brick kiln owner submitted affidavit for shifting on latest technology.