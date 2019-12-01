Sindh Rangers celebrates December as ‘Quaid’s month’

Sindh Rangers has designated the month of December as Jinnah’s month, dedicating it to the teachings of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to a Rangers spokesman, the month is being celebrated in the memory of the country’s founder since it marks his birthday which falls on Dec 25, which is an official holiday observed across the country.

The aim of celebrating this month is to raise awareness among the people about the struggle and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan, said the spokesman.

Sports activities, debate competitions, and exhibition among students of various schools and colleges across the province based on the struggle for freedom will be organized by the paramilitary force under the banner of ‘Thanks Jinnah’.

Meanwhile, a peace walk is also being organised which will see the participation of civil society activists and educational institutes.