Rangers Sindh celebrating current month as Jinnah’s Month

Pakistan Rangers Sindh is celebrating the current month as Jinnah’s Month.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 25th of this month, Rangers has designated this month as “Thanks Jinnah”.

The aim to celebrate the month is to raise awareness among the people about the tireless struggle for the homeland and ‘Objectives of Quaid.’

Sports activities, debate competitions among the students of schools and colleges based on the struggle for the freedom, paintings, essay writings, and pictorial exhibition will be organized.

Meanwhile, the Peace Walk will also be part of the program.